PLUS-run highways open throughout MCO
Updated 4 hours ago ·
Published on 23 Mar 2020 2:16PM ·
PLUS Malaysia Bhd highways will continue to operate throughout the movement control order (MCO) period, but inspections and diversions for routes are within the police’s authority and jurisdiction.
In a statement today, Plus said critical services such as the PLUSRonda and the toll free PLUSLine 1800 88 0000 are still available 24-hours a day during the MCO period.
