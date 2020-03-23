PLUS-run highways open throughout MCO

PLUS Malaysia Bhd says all filtering, inspection and diversions for routes heading towards the highway are within the police's authority and jurisdiction. – The Malaysian Insight pic by Najjua Zulkefli, March 23, 2020.

PLUS Malaysia Bhd highways will continue to operate throughout the movement control order (MCO) period, but inspections and diversions for routes are within the police’s authority and jurisdiction.

In a statement today, Plus said critical services such as the PLUSRonda and the toll free PLUSLine 1800 88 0000 are still available 24-hours a day  during the MCO period.

