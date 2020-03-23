Firms eye meat alternatives with Asian twist
Updated 1 hour ago ·
Published on 23 Mar 2020 2:40PM ·
FROM lab-grown “seafood” to dumplings made with tropical fruit instead of pork, rising demand for sustainable meat alternatives in Asia is spawning creative products to appeal to local palates.
Meat and seafood consumption in Asia is projected to soar, fuelled by growing middle classes in booming economies, but green groups warn of the environmental damage such a trend could bring.
Effective July 2018, access to full reports will only be available with a subscription. Sign-up now and enjoy one (1) week free access!
Subscribe Now!
Sign up or sign in here to comment.
Comments