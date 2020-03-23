Weinstein has Covid-19, say reports

DISGRACED Hollywood mogul Harvey Weinstein has tested positive for the novel coronavirus, US media reported yesterday.
Weinstein, 68, is in prison in northern New York state after being sentenced to 23 years in jail for rape and sexual assault.
