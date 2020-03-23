Weinstein has Covid-19, say reports

Published on 23 Mar 2020

Former Hollywood producer Harvey Weinstein was transferred on Wednesday to a prison near Buffalo, 560km northwest of New York City. – EPA pic, March 23, 2020.

DISGRACED Hollywood mogul Harvey Weinstein has tested positive for the novel coronavirus, US media reported yesterday.

Weinstein, 68, is in prison in northern New York state after being sentenced to 23 years in jail for rape and sexual assault.

Comments