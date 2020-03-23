Oil prices fall as US economic package crashes

Oil prices have fallen to multi-year lows in recent weeks as lockdowns and travel restrictions to fight the virus hit demand, and top producers Saudi Arabia and Russia engage in a price war. – EPA pic, March 23, 2020.

OIL prices fell at the open in Asia todoy after a trillion-dollar Senate proposal to help the coronavirus-hit American economy was defeated and death tolls soared across Europe and the US.

US benchmark West Texas Intermediate initially tumbled more than 3% but then pulled back some ground to trade 1.5% lower, at US$22 (RM97) a barrel. 

