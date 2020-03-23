Oil prices fall as US economic package crashes
OIL prices fell at the open in Asia todoy after a trillion-dollar Senate proposal to help the coronavirus-hit American economy was defeated and death tolls soared across Europe and the US.
US benchmark West Texas Intermediate initially tumbled more than 3% but then pulled back some ground to trade 1.5% lower, at US$22 (RM97) a barrel.
