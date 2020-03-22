Heavy traffic jams govt website for public feedback on economy
HEAVY traffic has caused the web page set up by the government for the public to give feedback on ways to boost the country’s economy to be temporarily inaccessible.
According to Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Economy) Mustapa Mohamed’s Twitter account @TokPa_Comms, the website could not be accessed for a few hours.
