Heavy traffic jams govt website for public feedback on economy

Updated 2 hours ago · Published on 22 Mar 2020 8:26PM · 0 Comments

Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department Mustapa Mohamed says feedback gathered will be analysed and considered for weekly Economic Action Council meetings. – The Malaysian Insight file pic, March 22, 2020.

HEAVY traffic has caused the web page set up by the government for the public to give feedback on ways to boost the country’s economy to be temporarily inaccessible.

According to Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Economy) Mustapa Mohamed’s Twitter account @TokPa_Comms, the website could not be accessed for a few hours.

Effective July 2018, access to full reports will only be available with a subscription. Sign-up now and enjoy one (1) week free access!

Subscribe Now!

Related News

Sign up or sign in here to comment.

Comments