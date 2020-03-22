No MCO restrictions on food supply chain, marketing, says minister

AGRICULTURE, livestock breeding, fisheries and aquaculture activities are allowed to continue during the implementation of the movement-control order (MCO) to ensure adequate supply of meat, vegetables, fruits and fish in the country.
Agriculture and Food Industry Minister Ronald Kiandee in a statement today said approval is also given to logistics and transportation services that support food supply and marketing chains including agricultural inputs and livestock feed.
