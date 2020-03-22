King takes to Instagram to urge public to stay home

TWO days after his royal address on television and radio advising the public to comply with the movement control order (MCO), the Yang di-Pertuan Agong Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah today took to social media to send out a similar message.

The king, holding a yellow placard with the words #StayHome and #DudukRumah, conveyed his message via the official Istana Negara Instagram page (@istana_negara).