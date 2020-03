THE hearing of former police commando Azilah Hadri’s review application to set aside his conviction and death sentence for the murder of Mongolian Altantuya Shaariibuu in the Federal Court remains as scheduled on April 20.

Former prime minister Najib Razak’s application to intervene in Azilah’s review application is also fixed for hearing on the same day, according to the court documents relating to the case sighted by Bernama.