China says Trump trying to ‘shift blame’ for pandemic
Updated 3 hours ago ·
Published on 20 Mar 2020 8:20PM ·
BEIJING accused US President Donald Trump today of trying to “shift the blame” for the global coronavirus pandemic in an escalating row between the two powers.
Trump charged yesterday that the world is “paying a big price” for China’s lack of transparency on the outbreak when it emerged in the central city of Wuhan late last year.
