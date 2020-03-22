Pressure mounts on IOC to postpone Tokyo 2020

PRESSURE mounted on Olympic organisers to postpone the 2020 Tokyo Games yesterday after the powerful US track and field federation urged for this summer’s event to be pushed back due to the coronavirus pandemic.

USA Track and Field became the latest influential sporting body to ask for the games to be called off after its head Max Siegel “respectfully requested” in a letter that the US Olympic and Paralympic Committee (USOPC) “advocate… for the postponement of the 2020 Olympic Games in Tokyo”.