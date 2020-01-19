SpaceX to simulate astronaut ejection in final test
Published on 19 Jan 2020 4:20PM ·
SPACEX will today simulate its emergency abort system on an unmanned spacecraft, the last major test before it plans to send Nasa astronauts to the International Space Station.
The space company of entrepreneur Elon Musk, under contract with Nasa, will launch its Crew Dragon capsule from the Kennedy Space Centre in Florida between 8am (1300 GMT) and 2pm.
