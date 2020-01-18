Czechs detect bird flu as outbreak fears grow in Europe 

The Czech State Veterinary Administration says a highly contagious bird flu infection detected at a farm near Prague is most likely imported by wild water birds. – EPA pic, January 18, 2020.

A HIGHLY contagious bird flu has been confirmed at a Czech farm, officials said today after a French farm union warned of the risk of a new outbreak in Europe.

Czech official Petr Vorlicek said “the highly pathogenic H5N8 subtype lethal for birds” was found at a small farm 150km southeast of the capital Prague.

