Czechs detect bird flu as outbreak fears grow in Europe
Updated 2 hours ago ·
Published on 18 Jan 2020 11:40PM ·
A HIGHLY contagious bird flu has been confirmed at a Czech farm, officials said today after a French farm union warned of the risk of a new outbreak in Europe.
Czech official Petr Vorlicek said “the highly pathogenic H5N8 subtype lethal for birds” was found at a small farm 150km southeast of the capital Prague.
