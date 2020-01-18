Four dead in Shabaab car bombing near Somali capital
Updated 3 hours ago
Published on 18 Jan 2020 11:00PM ·
FOUR people were killed in a car bombing in Somalia today that apparently targeted Turkish engineers working on a road near the capital Mogadishu, police and witnesses said.
The attack was claimed by the Al-Qaeda-linked Islamist militant group Al-Shabaab, which has stepped up its activities in Somalia and neighbouring Kenya in recent weeks.
