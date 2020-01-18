Four dead in Shabaab car bombing near Somali capital

Security officers gather at the scene of a car bomb attack in Mogadishu, Somalia, December 28, 2019, which apparently targeted Turkish nationals. Another car bomb has detonated 30km west of the city today, also apparently targeting Turkish nationals. – EPA pic, January 18, 2020.

FOUR people were killed in a car bombing in Somalia today that apparently targeted Turkish engineers working on a road near the capital Mogadishu, police and witnesses said.

The attack was claimed by the Al-Qaeda-linked Islamist militant group Al-Shabaab, which has stepped up its activities in Somalia and neighbouring Kenya in recent weeks.

