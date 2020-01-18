Macron rushed from Paris theatre during protest
Updated 4 hours ago ·
Published on 18 Jan 2020 10:20PM ·
FRENCH President Emmanuel Macron and his wife were rushed from a Paris theatre late yesterday after protesters tried to burst in and disrupt the performance.
Riot police were out in force as dozens of people staged a demonstration outside the theatre where Macron and Brigitte were watching The Fly.
Effective July 2018, access to full reports will only be available with a subscription. Sign-up now and enjoy one (1) week free access!
Subscribe Now!
Sign up or sign in here to comment.
Comments