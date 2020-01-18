Panama sends reinforcements to remote area after sect sacrifice

PANAMA has sent police reinforcements to a remote indigenous village where locals have been left “terrorised” by the alleged religious sacrifice of six children and a pregnant woman, authorities said.
“Right now special forces are heading” to the Terron community in Ngabe Bugle department on Panama’s Caribbean coast around 250km from Panama City, said Enrique Martinez, police chief for neighbouring Veraguas province.
