Panama sends reinforcements to remote area after sect sacrifice

Updated 3 hours ago · Published on 18 Jan 2020 1:00PM · 0 Comments

A screengrab taken from Panamanian channel TVN Noticias showing paramedics carrying one of the 15 people rescued from a religious sect on a stretcher in Santiago. Authorities on Tuesday found a mass grave at an indigenous region where 15 people who had been held by a religious sect were rescued hours before. – AFP pic, January 18, 2020.

PANAMA has sent police reinforcements to a remote indigenous village where locals have been left “terrorised” by the alleged religious sacrifice of six children and a pregnant woman, authorities said.

“Right now special forces are heading” to the Terron community in Ngabe Bugle department on Panama’s Caribbean coast around 250km from Panama City, said Enrique Martinez, police chief for neighbouring Veraguas province.

Effective July 2018, access to full reports will only be available with a subscription. Sign-up now and enjoy one (1) week free access!

Subscribe Now!

Related News

Sign up or sign in here to comment.

Comments