‘Kawaii’ Olympic robot mascots thrill Tokyo students
Updated 3 months ago ·
Published on 18 Nov 2019 6:20PM ·
ROBOT versions of Japan’s Olympic and Paralympic mascots thrilled hundreds of school children in Tokyo today, striking sporting poses and displaying hearts in their electronic eyes.
The event at a local elementary school was billed as a chance to showcase some of the technology Japan hopes will wow visitors at the Tokyo 2020 Games.
