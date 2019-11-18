‘Kawaii’ Olympic robot mascots thrill Tokyo students

Robotic versions of Japan's Olympic and Paralympic mascots have appeared before school children in Tokyo today, much to the delight of the pupils. – EPA pic, November 18, 2019.

ROBOT versions of Japan’s Olympic and Paralympic mascots thrilled hundreds of school children in Tokyo today, striking sporting poses and displaying hearts in their electronic eyes.

The event at a local elementary school was billed as a chance to showcase some of the technology Japan hopes will wow visitors at the Tokyo 2020 Games.

