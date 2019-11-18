China defends brief troop deployment in HK
Updated 3 months ago ·
Published on 18 Nov 2019 3:40PM ·
CHINA’S military today defended a brief deployment of soldiers onto Hong Kong’s streets, as it warned ending violence was the “most pressing task” in the city.
Dozens of soldiers emerged from their barracks in Hong Kong on Saturday to help clean up nearby streets of debris and barricades strewn out by pro-democracy protesters.
Effective July 2018, access to full reports will only be available with a subscription. Sign-up now and enjoy one (1) week free access!
Subscribe Now!
Sign up or sign in here to comment.
Comments