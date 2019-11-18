DPM calls for accountability among welfare bodies

Deputy Prime Minister Dr Wan Azizah Wan Ismail says civil society groups that receive contributions should be transparent and have good governance. – The Malaysian Insight file pic, November 18, 2019.

DEPUTY Prime Minister Dr Wan Azizah Wan Ismail today said civil society groups that receive contributions from the public or other parties should uphold the principles of accountability, transparency, integrity and good governance.

Wan Azizah, who is also Women, Family and Community Development Minister, said the approach would give a high level of confidence to contributors and encourage them to continue donating.

