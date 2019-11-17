Life taking ‘toll on my health’, says Duterte

Updated 3 months ago · Published on 17 Nov 2019 6:00PM · 0 Comments

Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte’s bad health has caused a prolonged absence from the public eye. – AFP file pic, November 17, 2019.

PHILIPPINE President Rodrigo Duterte has admitted that life is taking its “toll on my health”, as speculation swirls over the 74-year-old’s prolonged absences from the public eye.

Duterte cut short a trip to Japan last month because he was suffering from “unbearable pain” in his spine after a recent motorcycle accident, and has not spoken publicly for two weeks.

