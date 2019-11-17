Hong Kong officer hit by arrow as activists vow to ‘squeeze economy’

A POLICE officer was struck in the leg by an arrow shot by a Hong Kong activist today, the city’s force said, as fierce clashes raged at a university which has become a fulcrum of pro-democracy protests.
Images showed the arrow embedded in the calf of the police officer, who was working with the force’s media liaison team at Hong Kong Polytechnic University (PolyU), the scene of fierce clashes.
Effective July 2018, access to full reports will only be available with a subscription. Sign-up now and enjoy one (1) week free access!
Comments