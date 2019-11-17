Louisiana re-elects Democratic governor in setback for Trump

Updated 3 months ago · Published on 17 Nov 2019 4:40PM · 0 Comments

Louisiana’s Governor, Democrat John Bel Edwards, pictured in June 2018, has been re-elected in an embarrassing defeat for Donald Trump’s Republican campaign. – EPA pic, November 17, 2019.

LOUISIANA re-elected its Democratic governor yesterday in a fresh blow to US President Donald Trump, who campaigned heavily in the state amid the ongoing impeachment investigation into his conduct as president.

The setback comes during one of the most fraught weeks in Trump’s presidency as the House of Representatives staged the probe’s first public hearings.

Effective July 2018, access to full reports will only be available with a subscription. Sign-up now and enjoy one (1) week free access!

Subscribe Now!

Sign up or sign in here to comment.

Comments