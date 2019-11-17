Louisiana re-elects Democratic governor in setback for Trump

LOUISIANA re-elected its Democratic governor yesterday in a fresh blow to US President Donald Trump, who campaigned heavily in the state amid the ongoing impeachment investigation into his conduct as president.
The setback comes during one of the most fraught weeks in Trump’s presidency as the House of Representatives staged the probe’s first public hearings.
