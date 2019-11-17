Queen asks parents, teachers not to pressure children
RAJA Permaisuri Agong Tunku Hajah Azizah Aminah Maimunah Iskandariah said parents and teachers pressuring children could result in the children suffering from stress, depression or worse.
She said children go through childhood once, and they had to be given time to play and enjoy their happy times, with the supervision of the parents and aided by teachers.
