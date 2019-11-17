Greece braces for violence-prone annual demo
Published on 17 Nov 2019 4:00PM ·
FIVE thousand police will deploy in Athens today for an annual demonstration marking the anniversary of a 1973 anti-junta uprising that regularly descends into violence, authorities say.
This year the protest looks set to be dominated by opposition to the new conservative government of Kyriakos Mitsotakis, elected in July on a pledge to strengthen law and order.
