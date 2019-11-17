Rajapaksa claims victory in Sri Lanka election

SRI Lanka’s former wartime defence secretary Gotabaya Rajapaksa has been elected president, his spokesman said today following a fiercely fought election seven months after Islamist attacks killed 269 people.
The 70-year-old retired lieutenant colonel had a 48.2% share of the vote with close to three million ballots counted but results from Sinhalese-majority regions – the Rajapaksas’ core support base – were expected to push this above 50%.
