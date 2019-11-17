Washington bids farewell to last panda cub
Updated 3 months ago ·
Published on 17 Nov 2019 12:40PM ·
HE was born in Washington and took his first steps in the US capital, but at age four, it’s time to head “home” – to China.
Bei Bei, the last young panda living at the National Zoo, will leave Washington on Tuesday aboard a specially outfitted FedEx plane, as planned even before he took his first breath.
Effective July 2018, access to full reports will only be available with a subscription. Sign-up now and enjoy one (1) week free access!
Subscribe Now!
Sign up or sign in here to comment.
Comments