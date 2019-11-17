Washington bids farewell to last panda cub

Updated 3 months ago · Published on 17 Nov 2019 12:40PM · 0 Comments

Giant panda Bei Bei will leave the Smithsonian's National Zoo in Washington, DC, USA for China on November 19, 2019 as part of the zoo's cooperative breeding agreement with the China Wildlife Conservation Association. – AFP pic, November 17, 2019.

HE was born in Washington and took his first steps in the US capital, but at age four, it’s time to head “home” – to China.

Bei Bei, the last young panda living at the National Zoo, will leave Washington on Tuesday aboard a specially outfitted FedEx plane, as planned even before he took his first breath.

