1 year after arrest, Ghosn seeks to throw out case against him

ONE year ago, the sudden arrest at a Tokyo airport of Nissan boss Carlos Ghosn, one of the world’s best-known and respected tycoons, sent shockwaves through the business world.

After 130 days languishing in a Japanese detention centre, Ghosn is now out on bail and vigorously proclaiming his innocence, seeking to have his case declared null and void – even if legal experts and his own defence deem his chances unlikely.