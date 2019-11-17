Trump aide curbed access to Ukraine call, fearing fallout

A TOP US official restricted access to the summary of Donald Trump’s Ukraine call that triggered an impeachment probe, fearing it would damage the president, testimony released yesterday showed.
White House Ukraine expert Timothy Morrison told House investigators he knew immediately how sensitive the call was when he heard Trump press Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelensky to investigate former US vice president Joe Biden.
