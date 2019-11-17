Google enters battle for cloud gaming market
EVER-EXPANDING Google becomes a gaming company Tuesday with the launch of its Stadia cloud service that lets people play console-quality video games on a web browser or smartphone.
The internet giant hopes to break into the growing US$135 billion (RM561 billion) global video game industry with cloud technology that could broaden audiences attracted by rich new features.
