Car bomb kills 19 in northern Syria

Updated 3 months ago · Published on 17 Nov 2019 9:20AM · 0 Comments

Security incidents have persisted in the town of Al-Bab, some 30km northeast of Syria's second city Aleppo, since its capture by Turkish forces from the Islamic State group in February 2017. – EPA pic, November 17, 2019.

A CAR bomb killed 19 people, 13 of them civilians, in the Turkish-controlled town of Al-Bab in northern Syria yesterday, a war monitor said.

The bomb, which struck a bus and taxi station in the town, also wounded 33 people, some of them seriously, the Britain-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights reported.

