Car bomb kills 19 in northern Syria
Updated 3 months ago ·
Published on 17 Nov 2019 9:20AM ·
A CAR bomb killed 19 people, 13 of them civilians, in the Turkish-controlled town of Al-Bab in northern Syria yesterday, a war monitor said.
The bomb, which struck a bus and taxi station in the town, also wounded 33 people, some of them seriously, the Britain-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights reported.
