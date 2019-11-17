US President Donald Trump gets annual physical exam

Donald Trump continues to confound health experts with ruddy health despite penchant for junk food and avoidance of strenuous exercise. – EPA pic, November 17, 2019.

US President Donald Trump began his annual physical exam yesterday, visiting the doctor several months ahead of schedule in anticipation of a busy 2020 election season, his spokesman said. 

The 73-year-old last had a routine examination in February, when presidential physician Sean Conley declared Trump to be in “very good health.”

