US President Donald Trump gets annual physical exam
Updated 3 months ago ·
Published on 17 Nov 2019 7:44AM ·
US President Donald Trump began his annual physical exam yesterday, visiting the doctor several months ahead of schedule in anticipation of a busy 2020 election season, his spokesman said.
The 73-year-old last had a routine examination in February, when presidential physician Sean Conley declared Trump to be in “very good health.”
