Opinions divided over China troops’ clean-up in HK

JOGGING in ranks, energetically clearing bricks, barriers and debris in a choreographed action as swift as it is disciplined, opinions are divided over the sudden appearance of Chinese soldiers in Hong Kong’s streets today.
The debut of plain-clothed soldiers from a Chinese PLA barracks in Kowloon Tong was welcomed by some as a timely demonstration of order and power, in a city caught in a near six-month crisis.
