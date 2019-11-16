Opinions divided over China troops’ clean-up in HK

A pro-democracy protester is shrouded in tear gas at Polytechnic University in Hong Kong today. The city has been rocked by almost six months of unrest. – EPA pic, November 16, 2019.

JOGGING in ranks, energetically clearing bricks, barriers and debris in a choreographed action as swift as it is disciplined, opinions are divided over the sudden appearance of Chinese soldiers in Hong Kong’s streets today.

The debut of plain-clothed soldiers from a Chinese PLA barracks in Kowloon Tong was welcomed by some as a timely demonstration of order and power, in a city caught in a near six-month crisis.

