Give Rafizi space to think, says Anwar

Published on 16 Nov 2019

PKR vice-president Rafizi Ramli says he wants to be 'an ordinary citizen' for three or four years. – The Malaysian Insight file pic, November 16, 2019.

PKR vice-president Mohd Rafizi Ramli should be given space to think deeply about whether to return to active politics, said Anwar Ibrahim.

“He has already helped out a lot, and I understand his position. (His situation) is very much like that of Nurul Izzah.

Comments

  • nurul is a potential PM material. should come back and help nation

    Posted 3 months ago by . .