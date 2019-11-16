Bullet mailed to Inter Milan coach
Updated 3 months ago
Published on 16 Nov 2019 11:20PM ·
INTER Milan coach Antonio Conte is under police protection after a threatening letter and a bullet were sent to him through the post, reported Italian media today.
According to Corriere della Sera, the former Italy and Chelsea manager received an envelope containing the anonymous letter and bullet “in recent days”.
