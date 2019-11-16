German woman suspected of IS ties arrested after deportation
Published on 16 Nov 2019 10:40PM
A WOMAN with German nationality suspected of ties to the Islamic State (IS) group was detained as soon as she landed in Germany after being expelled from Turkey, prosecutors said today.
The woman, known only as Nasim A., was expelled from Turkey with another woman and was detained at Frankfurt airport yesterday, the federal prosecutor’s office said.
