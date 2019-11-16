German woman suspected of IS ties arrested after deportation

People walk past a flight information board at the airport in Frankfurt am Main, Germany. A woman was arrested at the airport yesterday after her deportation from Turkey for suspected Islamic State links. – AFP pic, November 16, 2019.

A WOMAN with German nationality suspected of ties to the Islamic State (IS) group was detained as soon as she landed in Germany after being expelled from Turkey, prosecutors said today.

The woman, known only as Nasim A., was expelled from Turkey with another woman and was detained at Frankfurt airport yesterday, the federal prosecutor’s office said.

