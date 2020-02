Interpol’s help sought to find 3 China nationals in death threat case

POLICE are seeking Interpol’s help to track down three Chinese nationals who allegedly threatened to kill a company director in Bukit Gambir, George Town, on November 5.

Northeast district police chief Che Zaimani Che Awang said the force has provided information on the suspects, aged between 30 and 50, to Interpol and immigration authorities.