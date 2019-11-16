Turkey shrugs off US threat, vows to use Russian defence system
TURKEY will use the S-400 missile defence system it bought from Russia despite the US’ threat of sanctions, said a senior defence official today.
The purchase and subsequent delivery in July of the Russian system has been a major source of friction between Nato allies Turkey and the US.
