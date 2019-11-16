UK police probing into election fraud allegations

BRITISH police said today specialist officers are assessing allegations of electoral fraud ahead of next month’s vote, following accusations the ruling Conservatives tried to bribe Brexit Party candidates to stand down.
London’s Metropolitan Police Service said it had received “two allegations of electoral fraud and malpractice in relation to the 2019 general election”, without providing further details.
