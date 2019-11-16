Don’t lend cars to foreigners without licence, police warn locals
Updated 3 months ago ·
Published on 16 Nov 2019 6:37PM ·
LOCALS who lend their cars to foreigners without a driver’s licence will face stiff penalties, warned police.
Penang police chief T. Narenasagaran said these car owners could see their licence suspended, or worse if the vehicles are involved in fatal accidents.
Effective July 2018, access to full reports will only be available with a subscription. Sign-up now and enjoy one (1) week free access!
Subscribe Now!
Sign up or sign in here to comment.
Comments