Turkey suspends another 4 pro-Kurdish mayors

Updated 3 months ago · Published on 16 Nov 2019 7:20PM · 0 Comments

The Peoples' Democratic Party is the only party in Parliament that criticised Turkey's offensive against Kurdish militants in northern Syria last month. – EPA pic, November 16, 2019.

ANOTHER four mayors from Turkey’s main pro-Kurdish party were dismissed today on suspicion of having links to outlawed Kurdish rebels, reported the official Anadolu news agency.

They have been replaced by government-appointed trustees.

