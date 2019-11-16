Turkey suspends another 4 pro-Kurdish mayors

ANOTHER four mayors from Turkey’s main pro-Kurdish party were dismissed today on suspicion of having links to outlawed Kurdish rebels, reported the official Anadolu news agency.
They have been replaced by government-appointed trustees.
