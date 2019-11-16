‘Art detective’ sniffs out Oscar Wilde ring

16 Nov 2019

This friendship ring was gifted by famed Irish writer Oscar Wilde to a fellow Magdalen College student in 1876. Magdalen is one of the three dozen colleges that make up Britain's Oxford University. – AFP pic, November 16, 2019.

A GOLDEN ring once given as a present by famed Irish writer Oscar Wilde has been recovered by a Dutch “art detective” nearly 20 years after it was stolen from Britain’s Oxford University.

The friendship ring, a joint gift from Wilde to a fellow student in 1876, was taken during a burglary in 2002 at Magdalen College, where the legendary dandy studied. At the time, it was valued at £35,000 (RM187,580).

