A THICK grey smog choked New Delhi for the fifth day today, adding to a mounting pollution health crisis, but retired naval commander Anil Charan is one of the vast majority of the city’s 20 million inhabitants who do not wear a mask.

Indian media is packed with warnings about the risk of premature death, lung cancer and particular danger to children from PM2.5 – tiny particles that get into the bloodstream and vital organs – carried in the smog.