Armed men storm opposition office in Venezuela
Updated 3 months ago ·
Published on 16 Nov 2019 12:40PM ·
ARMED men stormed the party headquarters of Venezuela opposition leader Juan Guaido this morning, one day ahead of a protest against President Nicolas Maduro, Guaido and witnesses said.
Dressed in black and carrying pistols and rifles, the hooded men forced their way into the offices of Guaido’s Voluntad Popular party in the east of the capital Caracas.
