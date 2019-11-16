Gunmen fire on buses carrying Muslim Sri Lankan voters

Updated 3 months ago · Published on 16 Nov 2019

While voters queue up to cast their ballots in Colombo, gunmen open fire on a convoy of buses carrying Muslim voters from the coastal town of Puttalam travelling to the neighbouring district of Mannar. – AFP pic, November 16, 2019.

GUNMEN today opened fire on a convoy of buses carrying minority Muslim voters in northwest Sri Lanka, hours before polling in presidential elections got under way, police said.

There were no immediate reports of casualties, but a police official said the attackers had burnt tyres on the road and set up makeshift road blocks to ambush the convoy of more than 100 vehicles.

