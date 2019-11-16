Gunmen fire on buses carrying Muslim Sri Lankan voters
GUNMEN today opened fire on a convoy of buses carrying minority Muslim voters in northwest Sri Lanka, hours before polling in presidential elections got under way, police said.
There were no immediate reports of casualties, but a police official said the attackers had burnt tyres on the road and set up makeshift road blocks to ambush the convoy of more than 100 vehicles.
