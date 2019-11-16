Ministers could sign US-China deal, says White House

A PARTIAL trade agreement between the United States and China could be signed at the ministerial level, not by the two nations’ presidents, a top White House aide said yesterday.
Larry Kudlow, director of the National Economic Council, has fed optimism in recent days that efforts to complete the “phase one” trade deal announced last month by President Donald Trump are making progress.
