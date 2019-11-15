Malaysian students will be evacuated if HK unrest worsens, says Maszlee
Updated 3 months ago ·
Published on 15 Nov 2019 11:05PM ·
THE Education Ministry will evacuate about 400 Malaysian students in Hong Kong if their safety is threatened.
Minister Dr Maszlee Malik said the ministry was in constant contact with Wisma Putra for any further action should the situation becomes critical.
