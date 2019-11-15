French MPs to vote on Total palm oil tax break again after outcry

FRENCH Prime Minister Edouard Philippe today called a fresh vote on a palm oil tax break for energy giant Total, after lawmakers and environment activists cried foul when the benefit was rushed through parliament without debate.
The second vote, which could come as soon as this afternoon, “will allow MPs to have a debate worthy of what’s at stake,” an official in Philippe’s office said.
