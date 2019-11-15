No plot to silence Azmin, says Anwar

Updated 3 months ago · Published on 15 Nov 2019 10:02PM · 1 Comments

PKR president Anwar Ibrahim says anybody could raise their concerns during bureau meetings. – The Malaysian Insight pic by Hasnoor Hussain, November 14, 2019.

PKR president Anwar Ibrahim has rubbished the claim that the party youth’s decision to snub Azmin Ali  was a bid to silence the PKR No. 2.

Anwar said the central leadership was informed of the youth wing’s decision to uninvite Azmin and replace him with former PKR  president Dr Wan Azizah Wan Ismail, and there were no hidden hands trying to silence Azmin.

Effective July 2018, access to full reports will only be available with a subscription. Sign-up now and enjoy one (1) week free access!

Subscribe Now!

Sign up or sign in here to comment.

Comments

  • PKR must make a final stand by disciplining party members who are goes against the partys principles by dismissal act. If dare, why dont just sack Azmin only and put PKR house in order. Not wrong for Ex President to be Deputy President too, makes PKR as husband and wife Party then.

    Posted 3 months ago by MA63 SSS