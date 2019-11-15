No plot to silence Azmin, says Anwar

PKR president Anwar Ibrahim has rubbished the claim that the party youth’s decision to snub Azmin Ali was a bid to silence the PKR No. 2.
Anwar said the central leadership was informed of the youth wing’s decision to uninvite Azmin and replace him with former PKR president Dr Wan Azizah Wan Ismail, and there were no hidden hands trying to silence Azmin.
