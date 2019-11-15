Najib proving himself a racist with attack on finance minister, says Pakatan
Updated 3 months ago ·
Published on 15 Nov 2019 7:46PM ·
NAJIB Razak’s attack of Finance Minister Lim Guan Eng for being Chinese only shows how racist the former prime minister is, the Pakatan Harapan (PH) secretariat council said.
The council highlighted the fact that Najib’s father, second prime minister Abdul Razak Hussein, had appointed a Chinese as finance minister during his time.
Effective July 2018, access to full reports will only be available with a subscription. Sign-up now and enjoy one (1) week free access!
Subscribe Now!
Sign up or sign in here to comment.
Comments
Posted 3 months ago by Panchen Low
Posted 3 months ago by Watch Dog
Posted 3 months ago by Tanahair Ku
Posted 3 months ago by Rupert Lum
Posted 2 months ago by Lipdah Lia