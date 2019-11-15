Najib proving himself a racist with attack on finance minister, says Pakatan

Pakatan has slammed former prime minister Najib Razak's attack against Finance Minister Lim Guan Eng, in which he questioned his appointment due to his race. – The Malaysian Insight pic by Hasnoor Hussain, November 15, 2019.

NAJIB Razak’s attack of Finance Minister Lim Guan Eng for being Chinese only shows how racist the former prime minister is, the Pakatan Harapan (PH) secretariat council said.

The council highlighted the fact that Najib’s father, second prime minister Abdul Razak Hussein, had appointed a Chinese as finance minister during his time.

  • By his words and actions, he is becoming the most hated man in Malaysia.

    Posted 3 months ago by Panchen Low

  • Pariah

    Posted 3 months ago by Watch Dog

  • Tg Piai result will be a firm "OUT!" shout for BN.

    Posted 3 months ago by Tanahair Ku

  • Najib should asked himself where is his dignity when he stole massive amount of public funds and then lied and abuse his power to hide his crimes.

    Posted 3 months ago by Rupert Lum

  • why should anyone listen to the THIEF? only those who benefitted RM10 out of the RM 100 that the THIEF stole?

    Posted 2 months ago by Lipdah Lia