Najib proving himself a racist with attack on finance minister, says Pakatan

NAJIB Razak’s attack of Finance Minister Lim Guan Eng for being Chinese only shows how racist the former prime minister is, the Pakatan Harapan (PH) secretariat council said.

The council highlighted the fact that Najib’s father, second prime minister Abdul Razak Hussein, had appointed a Chinese as finance minister during his time.