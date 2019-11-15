Work through differences, US tells S. Korea, Japan

US allies South Korea and Japan should settle their differences to maintain a military intelligence sharing pact, Washington’s Defence Secretary Mark Esper urged today, calling on Seoul to reverse its decision to end it.
The neighbours are embroiled in a trade row stemming from long-running disputes over wartime history, and Seoul announced in August it would terminate the General Security of Military Agreement (GSOMIA) when it expires next week.
