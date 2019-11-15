Work through differences, US tells S. Korea, Japan

US Defence Secretary Mark Esper says only North Korea and China will benefit from the friction between South Korea and Japan, as well as the termination of the General Security of Military Agreement. – EPA pic, November 15, 2019.

US allies South Korea and Japan should settle their differences to maintain a military intelligence sharing pact, Washington’s Defence Secretary Mark Esper urged today, calling on Seoul to reverse its decision to end it.

The neighbours are embroiled in a trade row stemming from long-running disputes over wartime history, and Seoul announced in August it would terminate the General Security of Military Agreement (GSOMIA) when it expires next week.

