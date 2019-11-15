Perak exco accused of rape back at work
Updated 3 months ago ·
Published on 15 Nov 2019 3:15PM ·
TRONOH state assemblyman Paul Yong announced today he has resumed his duties as state exco for Housing, Local Government, Public Transport, Non-Muslim Affairs and New Villages.
He said the decision was made after discussions with Menteri Besar Ahmad Faizal Azumu.
Effective July 2018, access to full reports will only be available with a subscription. Sign-up now and enjoy one (1) week free access!
Subscribe Now!
Sign up or sign in here to comment.
Comments